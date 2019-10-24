Tech Central Inc: SAFE Banking Act Making Banks Look At The Cannabis Sector For Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2019 / Banks and other financial institutions are gearing up for potential massive involvement with the marijuana industry after last month's passage of the SAFE Banking Act by the U.S. House of Representatives.

While it remains unclear how the measure might fare in the Senate and if President Trump would sign it into law, the bill's eventual passage would allow banks to add state-legal cannabis firms from all over the country as customers without fear of federal reprisal.

It also could subsequently free up capital access for marijuana companies and may even allow for increased trading in cannabis stocks on major U.S. exchanges, some industry watchers believe.

The next step for the SAFE (Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking) Act appears to be a likely Senate committee vote this fall. Senate Banking Chair Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican, indicated he is increasingly positive about getting the bill up for a vote in the full chamber in 2020.

"It is gaining momentum, but what will really move the needle are the proposed rules coming out and what the banks will do then," said Mike Kennedy, co-founder of compliance software company Green Check Verified, which is based in Connecticut.

"There are ongoing conversations with banks and there are more canna-curious companies. The bottleneck is actually launching a program."

Publicly traded company Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) announced its opinion on the SAFE Banking Act and how it is influencing its business model in anticipation of its passage.

Tech Central (TCHC) President Joseph Lewis stated, "We are anticipating its passage sometime in 2020 and believe when the SAFE Banking Act actually gets signed into law it will enable TCHC to further its transition into the marijuana side of the cannabis sector."

Mr Lewis further stated "Recently we have seen companies such as Shopify and Square welcome CBD sales. This makes it easier for us to market our White Label Services to more clients. We're in the process of developing several Shopify and Woocommerce storefronts for BetterMindCBD, and our clients to utilize. With Square now welcoming processing we feel that people that previously could not have qualified for a merchant account will now have the access needed to open a store through us and thus purchase products and services from us. These are all positive developments for TCHC, and we're working hard to get ahead of it so that we can benefit the most we can. The growth of this sector continues to amaze us."

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

