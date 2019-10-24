Technavio has been monitoring the global watermelon seeds market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005733/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global watermelon seeds market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Watermelon Seeds Market Analysis Report by Application (edible seeds, non-edible seeds, and agriculture seeds), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising application of watermelon seeds in beauty care. In addition, the increasing popularity of veganism is anticipated to further boost the growth of the watermelon seeds market.

The rising application of watermelon seeds in beauty care will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Watermelon seed oil is used as an active ingredient in several skin and hair care products because it is rich in vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated fatty acid. Watermelon seed oil has high moisturizing and nutritive properties that can treat various kinds of skin problems. As a result, it is used in moisturizing creams and gels, and anti-aging and detoxification products. Moreover, watermelon seed oil is also used to dilute thick essential oils. These applications of watermelon seeds in the beauty care sector will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Watermelon Seeds Market Companies:

BASF SE

BASF SE owns and operates businesses under various segments such as chemicals, performance products, functional materials solutions, agriculture solutions, and other. The company offers watermelon seeds under the Nunhems brand.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates the business under four segments, which include pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, and animal health. Seminis, which is the subsidiary of Bayer AG, offers watermelon seeds.

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Groupe Limagrain Holding has business operations under the segments, seeds and cereal products. The company offers watermelon seeds through its subsidiaries Vilmorin-Mikado and Genica Research Corporation.

Sakata Seed Corp.

Sakata Seed Corp. operates its business under four segments, which include overseas wholesale sales, domestic wholesale sales, retail sales, and other. The company's key offerings include seeded and seedless watermelon seeds varieties such as Belmont, Ace, Secretariat, and Sweet Fashion.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Syngenta Crop Protection AG operates its business through the following segments: crop protection, seeds, and flowers. The company offers watermelon seeds varieties such as Sirius, Sweet Dawn, Melody, Sweet Gem, and Amarillo.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Watermelon Seeds Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Edible seeds

Non-edible seeds

Agriculture seeds

Watermelon Seeds Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005733/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com