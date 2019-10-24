- Product Sales of $5.5 billion -

- GAAP Loss of $0.92 per share -

- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.75 per share -

- Revised Full Year 2019 Guidance -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The financial results that follow represent a year-over-year comparison of the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. Total revenues were $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.6 billion for the same period in 2018. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 billion, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 billion or $1.60 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. The net loss for the third quarter of 2019 includes up-front collaboration and licensing expenses of $3.92 billion, or $2.40 per share, related to Gilead's global research and development collaboration agreement with Galapagos NV (Galapagos). Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 billion or $1.75 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.4 billion or $1.84 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product sales 5,516 5,455 16,323 15,996 Royalty, contract and other revenues 88 141 247 336 Total revenues 5,604 5,596 16,570 16,332 Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead (1,165 2,097 2,690 5,452 Non-GAAP net income 2,224 2,403 6,813 6,855 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.92 1.60 2.10 4.15 Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share 1.75 1.84 5.33 5.22

___________________________________ Note: Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related, up-front collaboration and licensing, stock-based compensation and other expenses, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 through 9.

Product Sales

Total product sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $5.5 billion compared to $5.5 billion for the same period in 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, product sales in the United States, Europe and other locations were $4.2 billion, $804 million and $513 million, respectively. For the third quarter of 2018, product sales in the United States, Europe and other locations were $4.1 billion, $873 million and $451 million, respectively.

HIV product sales were $4.2 billion for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $3.7 billion for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales volume as a result of the continued uptake of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg).

were $4.2 billion for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $3.7 billion for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales volume as a result of the continued uptake of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg). Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) product sales were $674 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $902 million for the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily due to competitive dynamics.

were $674 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $902 million for the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily due to competitive dynamics. Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) generated $118 million in sales during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $75 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by a higher number of therapies provided to patients and the continued expansion in Europe.

(axicabtagene ciloleucel) generated $118 million in sales during the third quarter of 2019 compared to $75 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by a higher number of therapies provided to patients and the continued expansion in Europe. Other product sales, which include products from chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), cardiovascular, oncology and other categories inclusive of Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg), Letairis (ambrisentan 5 mg and 10 mg), Ranexa (ranolazine 500 mg and 1000 mg), Zydelig (idelalisib 150 mg), AmBisome (amphotericin B liposome for injection 50 mg/vial) and Cayston (aztreonam for inhalation solution 75 mg/vial), were $522 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $751 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the expected declines in Ranexa and Letairis sales after generic entries in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Research and development expenses (R&D) 4,990 939 7,207 3,068 Non-GAAP R&D expenses 954 844 2,741 2,579 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 1,052 948 3,177 2,925 Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 967 852 2,944 2,576

During the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018:

R&D expenses increased primarily due to up-front collaboration and licensing expenses of $3.92 billion related to Gilead's global research and development collaboration agreement with Galapagos. Furthermore, R&D expenses and non-GAAP R&D expenses increased primarily due to increased investment in Gilead's oncology programs, HIV programs and research projects.

SG&A expenses and non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased primarily due to higher promotional expenses in the United States and expenses associated with the expansion of Gilead's business in Japan and China.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Debt Securities

As of September 30, 2019, Gilead had $25.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities, compared to $31.5 billion as of December 31, 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, Gilead generated $2.6 billion in operating cash flow, paid $5.05 billion in connection with the global research and development collaboration agreement and stock purchase agreement with Galapagos, repaid $1.5 billion of debt, paid cash dividends of $804 million and utilized $223 million on stock repurchases. The $5.05 billion paid to Galapagos was classified as cash flows from investing activities and included a $1.1 billion equity investment.

Revised Full Year 2019 Guidance

Gilead revised its full year 2019 guidance, initially provided on February 4, 2019 and revised on July 30, 2019.

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided

February 4, 2019

Reiterated

May 2, 2019 Updated

July 30, 2019 Updated

October 24, 2019 Product Sales $21,300 $21,800 $21,600 $22,100 $21,800 $22,100 Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin 85% 87% 85% 87% 85% 87% R&D Expenses $3,600 $3,800 $3,600 $3,800 $3,700 $3,800 SG&A Expenses $3,900 $4,100 $3,900 $4,100 $4,000 $4,100 Effective Tax Rate 20.0% 21.0% 20.0% 21.0% 20.0% 21.0% Diluted EPS Impact of Acquisition-related, Up-front Collaboration and Licensing, Stock-based Compensation and Other Expenses $1.40 $1.50 $3.90 $4.00 $3.90 $4.00

Corporate Highlights, Including the Announcement of:

Appointment of Andrew Dickinson as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2019.

Appointment of Merdad Parsey as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 1, 2019.

Launch of RADIAN Initiative to meaningfully address new HIV infections and deaths from AIDS-related illnesses in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, in collaboration with the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Closing of the global research and development collaboration agreement with Galapagos announced in July 2019.

Collaboration with Renown Institute for Health Innovation (Renown) to collect and analyze genetic and electronic health data to enhance the understanding of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially inform development of treatment options for the disease.

Product and Pipeline Updates, Including the Announcement of:

Presentation of Week 52 data from the Phase 3 FINCH 1 and FINCH 3 trials of filgotinib, an investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor, for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which are consistent with and support the efficacy, safety and tolerability profiles demonstrated in the week 12 and 24 analyses presented earlier this year.

Submission of the new drug application for filgotinib for the treatment of adults with RA to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW).

Presentation of data at the IDWeek 2019 conference, which included: Results from the DISCOVER trial evaluating Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which showed significant improvements in key measures of bone and renal safety parameters in a subset of study participants who switched from Truvada for PrEP (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) to Descovy for PrEP A release of the latest data demonstrating that major metropolitan areas in the United States with the highest use of PrEP experienced the greatest decreases in new HIV diagnoses.

Approval of a PrEP indication for Descovy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Descovy for PrEP is indicated to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg who are HIV-negative and at-risk for sexually acquired HIV, excluding individuals at-risk from receptive vaginal sex.

European Medicines Agency's (EMA) validation of the marketing authorization application for filgotinib for the treatment of adults with RA; the application is now under evaluation by the agency.

Approval of Biktarvy by the China National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults without present or past evidence of viral resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, emtricitabine or tenofovir.

Plans to bolster cell therapy manufacturing capabilities with a new 67,000-square-foot viral vector facility in Oceanside, California. The new site builds on existing state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to deliver innovative cell therapies for people with cancer, including Yescarta, and investigational T-cell receptor and tumor neoantigen targeting cell therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information presented in this document has been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 7 through 9.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: Gilead's ability to achieve its anticipated full year 2019 financial results; Gilead's ability to sustain growth in revenues for its antiviral and other programs; the risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products; austerity measures in European countries that may increase the amount of discount required on Gilead's products; an increase in discounts, chargebacks and rebates due to ongoing contracts and future negotiations with commercial and government payers; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments and geographic regions and decreases in treatment duration; availability of funding for state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs); continued fluctuations in ADAP purchases driven by federal and state grant cycles as well as purchases by retail pharmacies and other non-wholesaler locations with whom Gilead has no inventory management agreements may not mirror patient demand and may cause fluctuations in Gilead's earnings; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of our products; an uncertain global macroeconomic environment; potential amendments to the Affordable Care Act or other government action that could have the effect of lowering prices or reducing the number of insured patients; Gilead's ability to initiate clinical trials in its currently anticipated timeframes; the levels of inventory held by wholesalers and retailers which may cause fluctuations in Gilead's earnings; Gilead's ability to realize the potential benefits of collaborations or licensing arrangements, including with Galapagos and Renown; Gilead's ability to submit new drug applications for new product candidates in the timelines currently anticipated, including a new drug application to FDA for filgotinib for the treatment of RA; Gilead's ability to receive regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, for new and current products, including EMA and MHLW approvals for filgotinib; Gilead's ability to successfully commercialize its products, including Yescarta and Biktarvy in China; the risk that physicians and patients may not see advantages of these products over other therapies and may therefore be reluctant to prescribe the products; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gilead's product candidates, including filgotinib; Gilead's ability to pay dividends or complete its share repurchase program due to changes in its stock price, corporate or other market conditions; fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate of the U.S. dollar that may cause an unfavorable foreign currency exchange impact on Gilead's future revenues and pre-tax earnings; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Gilead bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other market specific and other relevant assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. There may be other factors of which Gilead is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ significantly from these estimates. Further, results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 are not necessarily indicative of operating results for any future periods. You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Gilead directs readers to its press releases, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Gilead assumes no obligation to update or supplement any such forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statements.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales 5,516 5,455 16,323 15,996 Royalty, contract and other revenues 88 141 247 336 Total revenues 5,604 5,596 16,570 16,332 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,035 1,086 2,992 3,283 Research and development expenses 4,990 939 7,207 3,068 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,052 948 3,177 2,925 Total costs and expenses 7,077 2,973 13,376 9,276 Income (loss) from operations (1,473 2,623 3,194 7,056 Interest expense (250 (264 (752 (820 Other income (expense), net 222 305 817 547 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,501 2,664 3,259 6,783 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (333 565 584 1,326 Net income (loss) (1,168 2,099 2,675 5,457 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 2 (15 5 Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead (1,165 2,097 2,690 5,452 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders basic (0.92 1.62 2.12 4.19 Shares used in per share calculation basic 1,267 1,296 1,271 1,302 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders diluted (0.92 1.60 2.10 4.15 Shares used in per share calculation diluted 1,267 1,307 1,278 1,313 Cash dividends declared per share 0.63 0.57 1.89 1.71

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold 1,035 1,086 2,992 3,283 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles (266 (301 (822 (902 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (10 (15 (37 (49 Other(2) 1 1 Non-GAAP cost of goods sold 759 771 2,133 2,333 Product gross margin reconciliation: GAAP product gross margin 81.2 80.1 81.7 79.5 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 4.8 5.5 5.0 5.6 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 Non-GAAP product gross margin(5) 86.2 85.9 86.9 85.4 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses 4,990 939 7,207 3,068 Up-front collaboration and licensing expenses (3,960 (4,251 (160 Acquisition-related other costs 3 (22 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (74 (99 (215 (304 Other(2) (2 1 (3 Non-GAAP research and development expenses 954 844 2,741 2,579 Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 1,052 948 3,177 2,925 Acquisition-related other costs (8 (23 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (78 (84 (227 (317 Other(2) (7 (4 (6 (9 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 967 852 2,944 2,576 Operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin (26.3 46.9 19.3 43.2 Up-front collaboration and licensing expenses 70.7 25.7 1.0 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 4.7 5.4 5.0 5.5 Acquisition-related other costs 0.1 0.3 Stock-based compensation expenses 2.9 3.5 2.9 4.1 Other(2) 0.2 0.1 Non-GAAP operating margin(5) 52.2 55.9 52.8 54.2 Other income (expense), net reconciliation: GAAP other income (expense), net 222 305 817 547 Unrealized gains from equity securities, net (58 (168 (312 (149 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net 164 137 505 398

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Effective tax rate reconciliation: GAAP effective tax rate 22.2 21.2 17.9 19.5 Up-front collaboration and licensing expenses 0.6 2.6 0.1 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles (1.6 (1.5 (1.3 (1.5 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) (0.4 (1.0 (0.2 (0.1 Unrealized gains from equity securities, net 0.9 1.3 1.0 0.4 Tax Reform adjustments(3) 0.1 Non-GAAP effective tax rate(5) 21.7 19.9 20.1 18.5 Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Gilead (1,165 2,097 2,690 5,452 Up-front collaboration and licensing expenses 3,068 3,294 125 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 247 281 759 843 Acquisition-related other costs 4 36 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 133 184 385 546 Unrealized gains from equity securities, net (66 (164 (320 (146 Tax Reform adjustments(3) (10 Other(2) 7 1 5 9 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Gilead 2,224 2,403 6,813 6,855 Diluted earnings (loss) per share reconciliation: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share(4) (0.92 1.60 2.10 4.15 Up-front collaboration and licensing expenses 2.41 2.58 0.10 Acquisition-related amortization of purchased intangibles 0.19 0.21 0.59 0.64 Acquisition-related other costs 0.03 Stock-based compensation expenses(1) 0.10 0.14 0.30 0.42 Unrealized gains from equity securities, net (0.05 (0.13 (0.25 (0.11 Tax Reform adjustments(3) (0.01 Other(2) 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(5) 1.75 1.84 5.33 5.22 Non-GAAP adjustment summary: Cost of goods sold adjustments 276 315 859 950 Research and development expenses adjustments 4,036 95 4,466 489 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments 85 96 233 349 Other income (expense), net adjustments (58 (168 (312 (149 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax 4,339 338 5,246 1,639 Income tax effect (950 (32 (1,123 (226 Tax Reform adjustments(3) (10 Total non-GAAP adjustments after tax 3,389 306 4,123 1,403 ____________________

Notes: (1) The decreases were primarily due to stock-based compensation expenses incurred in 2018 following Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma, Inc. (2) Amounts represent restructuring, contingent consideration and/or other individually insignificant amounts (3) Amounts represent measurement period adjustments relating to the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform) (4) Shares used in loss per share calculation for the three months ended September 30, 2019 exclude 7 million shares from dilutive equity awards (5) Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2019 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Initially Provided

February 4, 2019

Reiterated

May 2, 2019 Updated

July 30, 2019 Updated

October 24, 2019 Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected product gross margin 80% 81% 80% 81% 80% 81% Acquisition-related expenses 5% 6% 5% 6% 5% 6% Non-GAAP projected product gross margin(1) 85% 87% 85% 87% 85% 87% Projected research and development expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected research and development expenses $4,195 $4,480 $8,290 $8,595 $8,390 $8,595 Stock-based compensation expenses (345) (380) (290) (325) (290) (325) Up-front collaboration and licensing expenses (250) (300) (4,400) (4,470) (4,400) (4,470) Non-GAAP projected research and development expenses $3,600 $3,800 $3,600 $3,800 $3,700 $3,800 Projected selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $4,255 $4,490 $4,205 $4,440 $4,305 $4,440 Stock-based compensation expenses (355) (390) (305) (340) (305) (340) Non-GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses $3,900 $4,100 $3,900 $4,100 $4,000 $4,100 Projected effective tax rate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected effective tax rate(2) 21.5% 22.5% 21.5% 22.5% 19.0% 20.0% Tax rate effect of adjustments noted above(2) (1.5%) (1.5%) (1.5%) (1.5%) 1.0% 1.0% Non-GAAP projected effective tax rate 20.0% 21.0% 20.0% 21.0% 20.0% 21.0% Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration and licensing, stock-based compensation and other expenses(2) Acquisition-related expenses up-front collaboration and licensing expenses $0.93 $0.97 $3.47 $3.51 $3.47 $3.51 Stock-based compensation expenses $0.47 $0.53 $0.43 $0.49 $0.43 $0.49 Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration and licensing, stock-based compensation and other expenses(2) $1.40 $1.50 $3.90 $4.00 $3.90 $4.00 ____________________

Notes: (1) Total stock-based compensation expenses have a less than one percent impact on non-GAAP projected product gross margin (2) Excludes fair value adjustments of equity securities and the associated income tax effect, as Gilead is unable to project future fair value adjustments, and other discrete tax charges or benefits

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 25,051 31,512 Accounts receivable, net 3,315 3,327 Inventories 882 814 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,377 4,006 Intangible assets, net 14,864 15,738 Goodwill 4,117 4,117 Other assets 6,540 4,161 Total assets 59,146 63,675 Current liabilities 9,567 10,605 Long-term liabilities 28,843 31,536 Stockholders' equity(1) 20,736 21,534 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 59,146 63,675 ____________________ Note: (1) As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,266 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Atripla U.S. 132 221 387 723 Atripla Europe 10 29 52 119 Atripla Other International 7 8 33 79 149 258 472 921 Biktarvy U.S. 1,106 375 2,868 593 Biktarvy Europe 108 11 229 13 Biktarvy Other International 45 71 1,259 386 3,168 606 Complera Eviplera U.S. 40 61 126 210 Complera Eviplera Europe 45 67 179 279 Complera Eviplera Other International 8 11 26 39 93 139 331 528 Descovy U.S. 256 310 735 895 Descovy Europe 63 81 200 234 Descovy Other International 44 15 128 41 363 406 1,063 1,170 Genvoya U.S. 761 921 2,222 2,678 Genvoya Europe 152 203 522 596 Genvoya Other International 65 52 229 144 978 1,176 2,973 3,418 Odefsey U.S. 317 323 865 905 Odefsey Europe 111 95 328 230 Odefsey Other International 8 5 27 15 436 423 1,220 1,150 Stribild U.S. 63 111 208 388 Stribild Europe 18 20 60 83 Stribild Other International 13 15 30 36 94 146 298 507 Truvada U.S. 688 665 1,896 1,821 Truvada Europe 14 62 88 245 Truvada Other International 19 30 61 108 721 757 2,045 2,174 Other HIV(1) U.S. 3 10 23 30 Other HIV(1) Europe 1 2 3 6 Other HIV(1) Other International 1 2 11 10 5 14 37 46 Revenue share Symtuza(2) U.S. 68 8 165 8 Revenue share Symtuza(2) Europe 36 14 89 34 Revenue share Symtuza(2) Other International 104 22 254 42 Total HIV U.S. 3,434 3,005 9,495 8,251 Total HIV Europe 558 584 1,750 1,839 Total HIV Other International 210 138 616 472 4,202 3,727 11,861 10,562 AmBisome U.S. 9 9 27 40 AmBisome Europe 57 59 174 170 AmBisome Other International 33 34 96 102 99 102 297 312

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (Continued) (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir(3) U.S. 54 185 257 649 Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir(3) Europe 14 38 63 116 Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir(3) - Other International 56 88 222 225 124 311 542 990 Letairis U.S. 121 241 522 689 Ranexa U.S. 31 178 205 581 Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir(4) U.S. 282 225 731 733 Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir(4) Europe 118 136 428 502 Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir(4) Other International 116 116 341 278 516 477 1,500 1,513 Vemlidy U.S. 78 66 214 172 Vemlidy Europe 6 2 15 8 Vemlidy Other International 50 19 122 41 134 87 351 221 Viread U.S. 7 17 28 40 Viread Europe 15 10 57 72 Viread Other International 35 43 119 137 57 70 204 249 Vosevi U.S. 42 78 140 250 Vosevi Europe 12 21 43 57 Vosevi Other International 9 4 18 12 63 103 201 319 Yescarta U.S. 86 75 275 183 Yescarta Europe 32 59 Yescarta Other International 118 75 334 183 Zydelig U.S. 13 15 36 46 Zydelig Europe 13 4 42 44 Zydelig Other International 1 1 2 26 20 79 92 Other(5) U.S. 42 37 119 93 Other(5) - Europe (21 19 96 75 Other(5) Other International 4 8 12 117 25 64 227 285 Total product sales U.S. 4,199 4,131 12,049 11,727 Total product sales Europe 804 873 2,727 2,883 Total product sales Other International 513 451 1,547 1,386 5,516 5,455 16,323 15,996 ____________________

Notes: (1) Includes Emtriva and Tybost (2) Represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), emtricitabine (FTC) and tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (3) Amounts consist of sales of Harvoni and the authorized generic version of Harvoni sold by Gilead's separate subsidiary, Asegua Therapeutics LLC (4) Amounts consist of sales of Epclusa and the authorized generic version of Epclusa sold by Gilead's separate subsidiary, Asegua Therapeutics LLC (5) Includes Cayston, Hepsera and Sovaldi. In Europe, the period-over-period changes were primarily due to adjustments recorded in 2019 for statutory rebates related to sales of Sovaldi made in prior years

