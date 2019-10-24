Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 ISIN: US3755581036 Ticker-Symbol: GIS 
Tradegate
24.10.19
21:58 Uhr
59,41 Euro
-0,38
-0,64 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,49
58,95
22:34
59,40
59,46
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GILEAD SCIENCES INC59,41-0,64 %