Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results

CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced 2019 third quarter net earnings of $156 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15. Adjusted net earnings were $199 million, and EPS was $2.75, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $2.5 billion, down 1.0% as reported but flat on a constant currency and days basis. For the third quarter of 2018, net sales were $2.5 billion, net earnings were $227 million and EPS was $3.02, adjusted net earnings were $246 million, and EPS was $3.29, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.



For the nine months ending September 28, 2019, net earnings and EPS were $480 million and $6.61, respectively. Net earnings excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges were $564 million and EPS was $7.77. For the 2019 nine-month period, net sales were $7.5 billion, flat versus prior year as reported or an increase of 3% on a constant currency and days basis. For the nine-month period ending September 29, 2018, net sales were $7.5 billion, net earnings were $632 million and EPS was $8.42; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings and EPS were $735 million and $9.80.



Commenting on Mohawk Industries' third quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Our third quarter operating results were in line with our expectations, though we are not satisfied with our performance. As anticipated, our U.S. businesses presented the greatest challenges during the period given soft retail demand, the impact of LVT, a stronger dollar and excess ceramic industry inventories. Trends in our other major markets weakened, creating a more competitive environment. We expect the present conditions to persist and will further adjust our strategies as needed.



"We are progressing on many initiatives to improve our business, with the most significant of these being aligning ceramic production with demand in the U.S., realigning our North American carpet operations, optimizing our LVT manufacturing and ramping up our new plants. In addition, we are entering new product categories, introducing innovative product extensions and optimizing our recent acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. We are investing more in sales personnel and marketing to increase our penetration in new and existing products. We continue to streamline our operations to enhance efficiencies, and we are leveraging automation and process enhancements to lower costs.

"Our free cash flow for the quarter is up year over year, and our balance sheet remains strong. Since the beginning of the third quarter, we purchased over 740,000 shares for approximately $91 million under our stock purchase program.



"For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased 3.5% as reported and 4% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment's operating margin was 9% as reported, declining year over year primarily due to inflation and lower production rates partially offset by productivity. Our ceramic businesses around the world are facing slowing economies, and excess industry capacities are increasing competition. The U.S. ceramic market has been impacted by a decline in product mix, consumers shifting to LVT and excess inventories in the channel. Recently, the U.S. imposed 104% tariffs on Chinese imports, and further anti-dumping duties are anticipated. We expect the U.S. ceramic market to remain soft, and we are taking actions to improve our sales and costs. We are expanding our offering of stone looks and polished tiles and introducing additional value-oriented collections. We are initiating a limited launch of our new easy installation ceramic tile, and we will expand more broadly in the beginning of the year. We are developing new markets for our porcelain roofing and thick landscape tiles. Our new countertop plant in Tennessee is ramping up, processes and formulations are being refined and new products are being created. Although the Mexican economy has slowed, we have outperformed the industry by expanding our product offering and growing our customer base. We have outpaced the Brazilian ceramic market with our premium brand and leading offering, and we are installing a new porcelain line. In Europe, lower demand is impacting pricing and compressing margins as we increased sales of lower value tile. We are strengthening our higher value offerings by expanding our commercial technical tile, porcelain slabs and outdoor products. Our Russian ceramic business is the market leader and is gaining share due to our national distribution system, owned and franchised stores and project specification teams.?



"During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment's sales decreased 4% with an operating margin of 8% as reported. Operating income for the segment declined primarily due to lower volume and inflation. The segment has been reorganized by product category to enhance our sales, product and operational strategies and execution. Polyester carpets continue to gain share in a soft market, which has reduced our overall product mix. We have completed the expansion of recycled polyester fiber to support continued growth in the category. The realignment of our residential carpet manufacturing will be largely complete in the fourth quarter and will improve our cost, quality and service. We are closing higher cost extrusion and dyeing assets and consolidating yarn and tufting operations. We have increased automation and upgraded assets to reduce our backing and yarn costs. Our commercial business continues to outperform residential with carpet tile and LVT growing fastest. We are expanding our sales organization and increasing our carpet tile manufacturing. During the period, LVT sales outperformed the other categories, and our operations improved production volume, speeds and cost. In September, we set a record for rigid LVT production, and our flexible LVT line is running at speeds comparable to our European operations. Our manufactured sheet vinyl sales continue to grow as we broaden our position in the apartment and home center channels. We expanded our waterproof laminate offering, and our RevWood collection is growing with its superior scratch and dent resistance, state-of-the art visuals and greater value.



"For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment's sales decreased 2% as reported and increased 2.5% on a constant basis. The segment's operating margin was 14% as reported, due to volume growth and lower inflation offset by price and mix. In a slower environment, the segment delivered solid results, driven by product innovation, cost improvements, new businesses and acquisitions. Our new LVT, sheet vinyl, laminate and carpet tile operations are making progress in reaching our expected levels. In laminate, we outperformed the market as our new premium products gained momentum and improved our mix. We have introduced the Signature collection, which sets the standard for the most realistic visuals and textures, and we are adding our water-proof technology to most of our laminate products. Our Russian laminate expansion is operating at expected levels, and our sales are growing. As our LVT production increases, we are expanding our sales organization, and we are introducing new rigid collections that are embossed in registration. We continue to enhance our line speeds, yields and formulations, reducing our costs. Our sheet vinyl business improved as our new Russian plant expanded sales and volume increased. Our insulation business is performing well, with volumes at historically high levels with selling prices and material costs declining. Our panels business has slowed, reducing our pricing and volume partially offset by mix and material cost. In Australia and New Zealand, the integration of our acquisition is largely complete. To increase our position, we are upgrading hard and soft surface offerings, investing in our retail and commercial sales and we have closed high cost assets in Australia.



"We see the present market conditions continuing, and we are taking actions to better position our business for the future. We are investing more in sales and marketing to expand placement of our products and increase the utilization of our new plants. Our new greenfield projects will progress as sales and costs improve. Our LVT production is improving, and increased distribution will follow. Our U.S. and European ceramic businesses are being impacted by lower market demand, and we are reducing inventory levels, expanding product offerings and entering new categories. The restructuring of our U.S. carpet operations will be substantially complete this year and will benefit our costs next year. Taking all of this into account, our EPS guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 is $2.13 to $2.23, excluding any one-time charges.

"Next year, our business will benefit from our new products, higher utilization of our start-ups and cost reductions we have taken during 2019. Our results and balance sheet should improve with strong cash generation to take advantage of future opportunities. We have a strong global management team, and they are focused on enhancing our results and optimizing our long-term profitability. We will adapt our business strategies to future circumstances as required."

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.



Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words "could," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," and "estimates," or similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements." For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; and other risks identified in Mohawk's SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

The telephone number is 1-800-603-9255 for US/Canada and 1-706-634-2294 for International/Local. Conference ID # 9847415. A replay will be available until November 24, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for US/local calls and 1-404-537-3406 for International/Local calls and entering Conference ID # 9847415.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 2,519,185 2,545,800 7,546,160 7,535,016 Cost of sales 1,827,494 1,825,367 5,492,924 5,343,336 Gross profit 691,691 720,433 2,053,236 2,191,680 Selling, general and administrative expenses 451,471 433,189 1,380,826 1,309,730 Operating income 240,220 287,244 672,410 881,950 Interest expense 9,316 9,025 30,310 24,416 Other (income) expense, net 52,713 706 45,929 6,794 Earnings before income taxes 178,191 277,513 596,171 850,740 Income tax expense 22,522 49,487 116,273 215,928 Net earnings including noncontrolling interest 155,669 228,026 479,898 634,812 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 151 1,013 354 2,447 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 155,518 227,013 479,544 632,365 Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.16 3.03 6.63 8.46 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 72,106 74,603 72,302 74,599 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.15 3.02 6.61 8.42 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 72,392 74,945 72,578 74,977 Other Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 411,761 273,498 978,086 894,485 Depreciation and amortization $ 144,920 132,972 422,693 382,673 Capital expenditures $ 124,555 144,594 405,614 642,949 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Amounts in thousands) September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,303 91,351 Receivables, net 1,787,158 1,755,710 Inventories 2,337,952 2,214,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 491,367 487,114 Total current assets 4,727,780 4,548,470 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,600,630 4,586,236 Right of use operating lease assets 334,083 - Goodwill 2,519,214 2,522,139 Intangible assets, net 916,953 944,661 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 294,102 399,420 Total assets $ 13,392,762 13,000,926 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,273,158 1,333,853 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,738,859 1,623,418 Current operating lease liabilities 102,682 - Total current liabilities 3,114,699 2,957,271 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,483,581 1,528,551 Non-current operating lease liabilities 238,560 - Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 790,643 912,100 Total liabilities 5,627,483 5,397,922 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 31,227 Total stockholders' equity 7,765,279 7,571,777 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,392,762 13,000,926 Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 916,422 885,773 2,772,805 2,691,618 Flooring NA 1,001,908 1,047,540 2,907,327 3,055,468 Flooring ROW 600,855 612,487 1,866,028 1,787,930 Intersegment sales - - - - Consolidated net sales $ 2,519,185 2,545,800 7,546,160 7,535,016 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 84,410 118,716 286,886 366,893 Flooring NA 80,223 93,369 140,374 268,779 Flooring ROW 84,428 84,108 276,392 273,334 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (8,841 ) (8,949 ) (31,242 ) (27,056 ) Consolidated operating income $ 240,220 287,244 672,410 881,950 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,385,279 4,999,334 Flooring NA 4,020,205 3,989,784 Flooring ROW 3,736,296 3,709,623 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 250,982 302,185 Consolidated assets $ 13,392,762 13,000,926







Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 155,518 227,013 479,544 632,365 Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,542 19,890 49,877 58,036 Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up - 7,090 3,716 8,638 Impairment of investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China [1] 65,172 - 65,172 - Release of indemnification asset (659 ) - (659 ) 1,749 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position 659 - 659 (1,749 ) Income taxes (22,807 ) (7,701 ) (34,660 ) 35,465 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 199,425 246,292 563,649 734,504 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.75 3.29 7.77 9.80 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 72,392 74,945 72,578 74,977 [1] In September, the US commerce department imposed a 104% countervailing duty on top of the 25% general tariffs on all ceramic produced in China. As a consequence, ceramic purchases from China will dramatically decline and Mohawk is taking a $65 million write off to our investment in a Chinese manufaturer and distributor. Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (Amounts in thousands) September 28, 2019 Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,273,158 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,483,581 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 111,303 Net Debt $ 2,645,436 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended December 31, 2018 March 30, 2019 June 29, 2019 September 28, 2019 September 28, 2019 Operating income $ 213,376 165,330 266,860 240,220 885,786 Other (Expense)/ Income (504 ) 3,736 3,048 (52,713 ) (46,433 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (704 ) 10 (213 ) (151 ) (1,058 ) Depreciation and amortization 139,092 137,291 140,482 144,920 561,785 EBITDA 351,260 306,367 410,177 332,276 1,400,080 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 20,412 39,495 8,840 1,542 70,289 Impairment of investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China - - - 65,172 65,172 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 6,721 2,552 1,164 - 10,437 Release of indemnification asset 2,857 - - (659 ) 2,198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 381,250 348,414 420,181 398,331 1,548,176 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.7 Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 2,519,185 2,545,800 7,546,160 7,535,016 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days (1,332 ) - 37,182 - Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate 35,215 - 159,570 - Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 2,553,068 2,545,800 7,742,912 7,535,016 Less: impact of acquisition volume (70,357 ) - (325,352 ) - Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 2,482,711 2,545,800 7,417,560 7,535,016 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Global Ceramic September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 916,422 885,773 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days (1,332 ) - Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 8,364 - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 923,454 885,773 Less: impact of acquisition volume (57,369 ) - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 866,085 885,773 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate Excluding Acquisition Volume

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring ROW September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Net sales $ 600,855 612,487 Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 26,852 - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 627,707 612,487 Less: impact of acquisition volume (12,988 ) - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate excluding acquisition volume $ 614,719 612,487 Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 451,471 433,189 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (2,051 ) (9,688 ) Release of indemnification asset (246 ) - Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 449,174 423,501 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Operating income $ 240,220 287,244 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 9,515 19,890 Release of indemnification asset 246 - Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up - 7,090 Adjusted operating income $ 249,981 314,224 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Global Ceramic September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Operating income $ 84,410 118,716 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,167 181 Adjusted segment operating income $ 85,577 118,897 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring NA September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Operating income $ 80,223 93,369 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,095 10,603 Adjusted segment operating income $ 84,318 103,972 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring ROW September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Operating income $ 84,428 84,108 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,435 5,596 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up - 7,090 Adjusted segment operating income $ 88,863 96,794 Reconciliation of Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Earnings before income taxes $ 178,191 277,513 Noncontrolling interests (151 ) (1,013 ) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 1,542 19,890 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up - 7,090 Impairment of investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China 65,172 - Release of indemnification asset (659 ) - Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 244,095 303,480 Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Income tax expense $ 22,522 49,487 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position (659 ) - Income tax effect of adjusting items 22,807 7,701 Adjusted income tax expense $ 44,670 57,188 Adjusted income tax rate 18.3 % 18.8 %

The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.



Contact: Glenn Landau, Chief Financial Officer (706) 624-2025