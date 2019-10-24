Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, today opened its Center of Excellence for Food Service and Seasonings in Carrollton, Texas. The new site, located near the Company's existing facility, greatly expands its ability to provide innovative offerings to its customers and represents a significant investment into its food service strategy, as well as its value-add seasonings and savory solutions.

IFF Taste CEO Matthias Haeni said, "With last year's acquisition of Frutarom, our teams have been working to leverage the increased offerings, such as colors, inclusions, nutritional ingredients and natural food protection, to the benefit of our customers. The new site, with more space, state-of-the-art culinary equipment, and a beautiful customer co-creation space, will allow us to bring more of our resources to the fore and greatly expand innovation in this strategic area of growth."

IFF has had a presence in Carrollton since its acquisition of Bush Boake Allen (BBA) in 2000, when the original site catered primarily to more locally-based customers. The former BBA facility will be used as an expanded manufacturing site. With the additional space, equipment, and capabilities, and leveraging its central location, the Company foresees growing its customer base in the US.

"The new Carrollton site presents an exciting opportunity for IFF to create a physical manifestation of our Re-Imagine Culinary program," said Carmen Cain, Regional General Manager, Taste, North America. "We are committed to answering the consumer call for Home-Cooked, Healthy Convenience, and Snacking-as-the-new-Mealtime trends and providing our customers with incredible opportunities to experience the full spectrum of IFF's offerings."

