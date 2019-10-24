

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $248 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $553 million, or $3.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $1.70 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $179 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



