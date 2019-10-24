Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
WKN: 878440 ISIN: US1720621010 Ticker-Symbol: CCJ 
Tradegate
24.10.19
09:35 Uhr
102,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,00
104,00
22:31
103,00
104,00
22:00
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION102,00-0,97 %