Donnerstag, 24.10.2019
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
WKN: A2H8ZB ISIN: US9713751264 Ticker-Symbol: WS11 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
08:04 Uhr
WillScot Corporation: WillScot to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 7, 2019

BALTIMORE, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation ("WillScot") (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after the markets close.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Soultz, and Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." WillScot is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. It is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its fleet comprises nearly 160,000 modular space and portable storage units managed through its network of over 120 locations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on the WillScot investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)