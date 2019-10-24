

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.13 billion, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $2.88 billion, or $5.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $69.98 billion from $56.58 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.13 Bln. vs. $2.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.23 vs. $5.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.62 -Revenue (Q3): $69.98 Bln vs. $56.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $80.0 - $86.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX