

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.27 billion, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.69 vs. $2.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.88



