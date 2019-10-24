

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $120.1 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $105.7 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $135.4 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $681.1 million from $588.3 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $135.4 Mln. vs. $116.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $681.1 Mln vs. $588.3 Mln last year.



