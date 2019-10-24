

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $20.74 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $9.40 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.17 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $290.85 million from $266.25 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.17 Mln. vs. $15.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $290.85 Mln vs. $266.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.61 - $4.83 Full year revenue guidance: $1.238 - $1.273 Bln



