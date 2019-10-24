Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911090 ISIN: US92343E1029 Ticker-Symbol: VRS 
Tradegate
24.10.19
16:57 Uhr
165,00 Euro
+0,84
+0,51 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERISIGN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,68
168,02
22:31
166,66
168,08
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERISIGN
VERISIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERISIGN INC165,00+0,51 %