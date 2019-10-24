

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $153.91 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $137.68 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Verisign Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.76 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $308.42 million from $305.78 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $160.76 Mln. vs. $150.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $308.42 Mln vs. $305.78 Mln last year.



