

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $94.17 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $80.45 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $638.74 million from $612.13 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



