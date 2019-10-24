

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.0 billion, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2.8 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $6.1 billion from $5.4 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.3 Bln. vs. $2.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $6.1 Bln vs. $5.4 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX