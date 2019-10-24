

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $20.27 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $17.13 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $81.28 million from $91.96 million last year.



Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. $22.52 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $81.28 Mln vs. $91.96 Mln last year.



