

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.0 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $6.4 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.3 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $19.2 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.3 Bln. vs. $6.5 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $19.2 Bln vs. $19.2 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX