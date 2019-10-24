

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $277.1 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $456.3 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $345.3 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $345.3 Mln. vs. $481.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46



