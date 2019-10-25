

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) Thursday said it has appointed Jane Fraser as President of Citi as well as CEO of Global Consumer Banking.



Stephen Bird, current CEO of Global Consumer Banking, announced his decision to leave Citi to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Bird will be available over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.



Ernesto Torres Cantu, currently CEO of Citibanamex, will succeed Jane as CEO of Latin America.



Most recently, Jane served as CEO of Latin America. Jane has been at Citigroup for 15 years, since she joined from McKinsey to run Client Strategy in the Corporate and Investment Bank.



