

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) announced, for fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted FFO per share in a range of $2.57 to $2.60 (midpoint down $0.06). Same-Property RevPAR growth rate is anticipated to be in a range of 0.6% to 1.2% (midpoint down 60 bps).



For the third-quarter, adjusted FFO per share was $0.77, up 4.1 percent from last year. Same-Property total RevPAR declined 1.0 percent from prior year.



'During the third quarter, our overall performance versus our expectations was impacted by weaker performance in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.,' said Jon Bortz, CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.



