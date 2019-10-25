

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 2,940-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on the back of tech shares after solid earnings news. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday following a mixed performance from the properties and support from the financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index dipped 0.70 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,940.92 after trading between 2,927.06 and 2,953.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 2.07 points or 0.13 percent to end at 1,616.33.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.85 percent, while Bank of China advanced 1.08 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.68 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.39 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 1.01 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.34 percent, PetroChina was up 0.17 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.40 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 1.44 percent, Gemdale and Poly Developments both perked 0.39 percent and China Vanke fell 0.45 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks hovered near the unchanged line for much of Thursday trade before ending mixed.



The Dow fell 28.42 points or 0.11 percent to end at 26,805.53, while the NASDAQ added 66.00 points or 0.81 percent to 8,185.80 and the S&P 500 rose 5.77 points or 0.19 percent to 3,010.29.



The tech-heavy NASDAQ benefited from solid earnings news from Microsoft (MSFT) and electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) - while 3M (MMM) disappointed and weighed on the Dow.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in September, and also that new home sales pulled back last month. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid rising hopes the OPEC and allies will extend output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $56.23 a barrel.



