

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday, tracking the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and the European Central Bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.



Investors are also cautious as they digested news that Japan's Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara has resigned, following allegations of election law violations. Tech stocks are among the major gainers, following their U.S. counterparts higher.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 32.08 points or 0.14 percent to 22,782.68, after rising to a high of 22,819.92 earlier.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 3 percent and Advantest is rising 2 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing 0.7 percent, Canon is declining 0.6 percent and Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb said he is disappointed with Sony's decision to maintain the 'status quo' even after his hedge fund Third Point presented a list of steps to be taken to improve Sony's valuation and position the company for long-term success. However, shares of Sony are adding 0.4 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is declining 0.2 percent and Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by 0.4 percent.



Bloomberg reported that SoftBank is planning to write down at least $5 billion to account for a plunge in the value of some of its biggest holdings, such as WeWork and Uber Technologies.



Among the other major gainers, Eisai Co. is gaining almost 12 percent and Chugai Pharmaceutical is rising almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Kuraray Co is losing more than 6 percent and NTN Corp. is lower by almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release final September numbers for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday, though strength among tech stocks contributed to a notable advance by the Nasdaq following upbeat earnings results from software giant Microsoft and electric car maker Tesla. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment contributed to a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in September.



While the Dow edged down 28.42 points or 0.1 percent to 26,805.51, the Nasdaq climbed 66.00 points or 0.8 percent to 8,185.80 and the S&P 500 rose 5.77 points or 0.2 percent to 3,010.29.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid rising hopes the OPEC and allies will extend output cuts beyond March 2020, and might even consider increasing the quantum of cuts. WTI crude for December ended up $0.26, or about 0.5 percent, at $56.23 a barrel.



