

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.



1. TrovaGene Inc. (TROV)



Trovagene is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company.



Gained 31.76% to close Thursday's trading at $2.24.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead product candidate is Onvansertib, which is being tested:



-- in combination with either low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) or decitabine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) under a phase Ib/II trial. -- in combination with Zytiga for the treatment of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) in a phase II trial. *This study is expected to be completed in October 2020. (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov) -- and in a phase Ib/II study in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin for second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with a KRAS mutation. On October 22, 2019, the Company announced data that demonstrated a positive response to treatment in patients enrolled in this study. *This study is expected to be completed in May 2021. (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)



2. Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)



Vaccinex is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted biotherapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.



Gained 15.93% to close Thursday's trading at $5.78.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:



-- A phase II study of Pepinemab (VX15/2503) in subjects with early manifest and late prodromal Huntington's disease, dubbed SIGNAL, is ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2020. -- A phase 1b/2 study evaluating Pepinemab (VX15/2503) in combination with a fixed dose of Avelumab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, dubbed CLASSICAL-Lung, is ongoing. The primary completion of this study is expected in the second half of 2019.



3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)



Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company developing drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company has one approved drug TAVALISSE for the treatment of patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.



Gained 17.14% to close Thursday's trading at $2.05.



News: No news



Recent event:



On October 23, 2019, the Company announced third-quarter preliminary sales estimate of its drug TAVALISSE. Net product sales of the drug in the third quarter of 2019 are estimated to be $11.7 million compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- TAVALISSE for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments is under review in Europe.



-- On October 18, 2019, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive trend vote on TAVALISSE. The final CHMP opinion is expected in November, followed by the European Medicines Agency's decision 60 days later.



Rigel has an exclusive license and supply agreement with Spain-based Grifols, S.A (GRFS) to commercialize TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) in all potential indications in Europe and Turkey.



If approved in Europe, Rigel stands to receive a $20 million milestone payment from Grifols. Germany is likely to be the first European market in which the drug will be launched in 2020.



4. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)



Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology.



Gained 14.75% to close Thursday's trading at $2.10.



News: No news



Clinical Trials:



-- A Phase 1a/b study of CG-806 in Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small-cell lymphocytic lymphoma/Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is underway, and a trial is planned for acute myeloid leukemia(AML)/myelodysplastic syndrome(MDS). -- A Phase 1b study of APTO-253 for AML/MDS is ongoing.



5. Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)



Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services.



Gained 14.70% to close Thursday's trading at $249.47.



News: The Company reported third-quarter 2019 revenues, volume, and earnings above its outlook, driven by better than expected volume across the Invisalign portfolio in Asia Pacific and Latin America, reflecting record highs for both regions and improving trends in the North American orthodontic channel.



The net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $102.5 million or $1.28 per share compared to $100.87 million or $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $607 million, up from $505 million in the third quarter of 2018.



The third quarter 2019 Invisalign volume was 385.4 thousand cases, up 20.7% year-over-year.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the Company expects net revenue in the range of $640 million to $650 million, up approximately 20% to 22% over the same period a year ago.



Invisalign case shipments are anticipated to be in the range of 400 thousand to 407 thousand, up approximately 20% to 22% over the same period a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX