AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 05:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 24/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 326.9134 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36906 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 24942 EQS News ID: 896763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2019 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)