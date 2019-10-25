



TOKYO, Oct 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing today announced an all-star line-up for the Dakar Rally scheduled to take place for the first time in Saudi Arabia in January 2020. The works team features four crews consisting of Nasser Al-Attiyah and navigator Mathieu Baumel; Giniel de Villiers and navigator Alex Haro; Bernhard Ten Brinke and navigator Tom Colsoul; and Fernando Alonso and navigator Marc Coma.The team has been competing at the Dakar Rally since 2012 and, as TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa, achieved Toyota's first overall victory earlier this year with Nasser and Mathieu. Since its first Dakar Rally entry, the team recorded the best overall results of 3rd (2012), 2nd (2013), 4th (2014), 2nd (2015), 3rd (2016), 5th (2017) and 2nd (2018).For the upcoming edition of the legendary rally, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will field a mix of experienced rally-raid specialists, together with relative newcomers to the discipline. Nasser and Mathieu will be looking to defend their Dakar Rally title to add to their impressive list of achievements, including multiple FIA World Cups for Cross Country Rallies and Dakar Rally victories. Giniel is another experienced campaigner with the 2009 Dakar Rally victory to his name and four Rally of Morocco crowns, the latest coming earlier this month with his new navigator Alex. Bernhard, also a former winner in Morocco, is reunited with Tom, who hails from a rally dynasty and has been competing across different rally disciplines over the years with multiple successes in the truck category.Fernando, two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, reigning FIA World Endurance Championship titleholder with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, two-time Formula 1 World Champion, and winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, will drive TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's fourth entry in the 2020 Dakar Rally, part of his ambition to try different motorsport disciplines and become an even more complete racing driver. Sitting alongside him in the navigator seat is Marc, another Spanish motorsport legend with six FIM Cross Country World Championships and five Dakar Rally victories in the bike category under his belt. The Spanish super-duo, both transitioning into different forms of motorsport, has been hard at work since August, training in some of the harshest conditions and terrains throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. So far, Fernando and Marc have more than doubled their planned training mileage, an unmistakable signal of the duo's determination to conquer one of motorsport's most rigorous events.All four crews will compete in the latest version of the rally raid-proven Toyota Hilux, built and developed in South Africa. The 2018 Dakar Rally saw the introduction of an all-new Hilux which was described by Glyn Hall, Team Principal, as a technological leap forward and proved itself from the get-go with a second and third place on its Dakar Rally debut before winning the event outright a year later. Following TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's philosophy of "making ever-better cars", the team has continued to refine the Hilux and the latest iteration will spearhead the team's Dakar Rally campaign. The Hilux features independent suspensions, a mid-mounted engine, and an all-wheel drive, with the 5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine sitting just behind the front wheels.The 2020 Dakar Rally will be contested solely in Saudi Arabia, with the rally starting on January 5, 2020, in the western city of Jeddah. The route will head north, before turning south-east to the capital city of Riyadh where crews will enjoy the traditional event rest day. The second half of the 2020 Dakar Rally traverses through Rub' al Khali, also known as the "Empty Quarter", the world's largest contiguous sand desert, before finishing in the city of Al-Qiddiya on January 17.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.