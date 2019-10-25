Net Sales up 4.0% 1 , Recurring EBITDA 2 up 9.0% in 9M

, Recurring EBITDA up 9.0% in 9M Net Sales up 4.9% 1 ,Recurring EBITDA 2 up 6.4% in Q3

,Recurring EBITDA up 6.4% in Q3 2019 targets confirmed

Appointment of Chief Sustainability Officer

9M 2019 Performance Group (in million CHF) 9M 2019 9M 2018 ±%LfL Net Sales 20,200 20,634 -2.1 4.0 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) 4,543 4,351 4.4 9.0

Q3 2019 Performance Group (in million CHF) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 ±%LfL Net Sales 7,142 7,362 -3.0 4.9 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) 1,881 1,867 0.8 6.4

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "Q3 is the fifth consecutive quarter of over-proportional growth in profitability and we are on track to achieve all targets for 2019. I would like to congratulate all employees for executing Strategy 2022 with high speed and impressive results.

Our financial discipline is generating value and we are making significant progress in cash conversion and in deleveraging our balance sheet. We expect the positive dynamics to continue into the fourth quarter and we are confident that we will deliver a strong full-year performance and achieve a new level of balance sheet strength.

We have further strengthened our sustainability efforts with the appointment of the first Chief Sustainability Officer to the Executive Committee. We are accelerating our vision of running our operations with zero harm to people and contributing to a built environment that will be carbon-neutral, fully recyclable and have a positive environmental impact."

NET SALES GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN Q3

Growth was achieved in all regions and in all four business segments, supported by solid global market demand, especially in mature markets. With 7 bolt-on acquisitions in 2019, the latest one in October in the UK, the company continues growing as outlined in Strategy 2022 "Building for Growth".

5TH QUARTER OF OVERPROPORTIONAL GROWTH OF RECURRING EBITDA2

During the quarter the Recurring EBITDA2 increased in all business segments and in four out of five regions. North America and Europe increased Recurring EBITDA2 by 6.9% and 7.1% respectively, driven by volumes and positive price momentum.

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Europe region had another very strong quarter, with good market demand across the region. Further margin improvement was driven by positive price momentum and operational efficiency. The UK market was resilient despite signs of weaker market demand due to current political uncertainty.

North America achieved strong results, with good volume growth in all business segments. Positive price momentum and easing cost inflation further supported profitable growth in the US, while there was a softer market environment in Canada.

The Latin America region stabilized in Q3, with good performance in Colombia and cement volume growth in Brazil. Markets in Mexico and Ecuador were softer while effective cost and price management partially mitigated these challenges.

The Asia Pacific region showed strong margin improvement in Q3. The good progress in India was driven by price and easing cost inflation despite softer demand. Effective turnaround initiatives supported resilient performance in Australia. China continued to deliver another positive contribution in Q3.

Ongoing turnaround efforts in the Middle East Africa region partially offset a challenging environment in key markets. While difficult market conditions persist in Algeria and Egypt, there were performance improvements in South Africa, Iraq and Jordan.

STRENGTHENING SUSTAINABILITY

In Q3 LafargeHolcim announced an allocation of CHF 160 million to reduce its annual carbon footprint in Europe. The objective is to reduce annual CO 2 emissions in Europe by a further 15 percent like-for-like, representing 3 million tons of CO 2 , by 2022.

The company made another major step with the appointment of its first Chief Sustainability Officer position to the Executive Committee, accelerating efforts to be the industry leader on decarbonization, circular economy, health and safety and corporate social responsibility.

OUTLOOK

The positive momentum of the first nine months is expected to continue into Q4 with:

Continued market growth in North America

Softer but stabilizing cement demand in Latin America

Continued demand growth across most countries in Europe

Challenging market conditions in Middle East Africa

Continued demand growth in Asia Pacific

Based on the above trends and the successful execution of Strategy 2022, the previously communicated targets for 2019 are confirmed:

Net Sales growth of 3 to 5 percent on a like-for-like basis

Recurring EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 growth of at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis Ratio of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA well below 2 times 3 by the end of 2019

Significantly higher cash conversion

Capex and bolt-on acquisitions of less than CHF 2 billion

KEY FIGURES

Group Q3 2019 2018 ±%LfL Net Sales (CHFm) 7,142 7,362 -3.0 4.9 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 1,881 1,867 0.8 6.4 Recurring EBITDA (post-IFRS16) (CHFm) 1,985

Group 9M 2019 2018 ±%LfL Net Sales (CHFm) 20,200 20,634 -2.1 4.0 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 4,543 4,351 4.4 9.0 Recurring EBITDA (post-IFRS16) (CHFm) 4,863

Group results by segment 9M 2019 9M 2018 ±%LfL Sales of cement (mt) 156.4 165.4 -5.5 0.7 Net Sales Cement (CEM) (CHFm) 13,294 13,573 -2.1 5.5 CEM Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 3,551 3,449 3.0 7.9 CEM Recurring EBITDA margin (pre-IFRS16) (%) 26.7 25.4 Sales of aggregates (mt) 202.4 205.3 -1.4 -0.4 Net Sales Aggregates (AGG) (CHFm) 3,105 3,091 0.4 3.1 AGG Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 653 631 3.5 5.4 AGG Recurring EBITDA margin (pre-IFRS16) (%) 21.0 20.4 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3 36.1 38.0 -5.0 -1.5 Net Sales Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) (CHFm) 4,002 4,111 -2.7 0.4 RMX Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 181 135 33.6 30.8 RMX Recurring EBITDA margin (pre-IFRS16) (%) 4.5 3.3 Net Sales Solutions Products (SOP) (CHFm) 1,702 1,787 -4.7 2.0 SOP Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 159 137 15.9 31.6 SOP Recurring EBITDA margin (pre-IFRS16) (%) 9.3 7.7

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE 9M

Asia Pacific 2019 2018 ±%LfL Sales of cement (mt) 54.7 66.6 -17.9 -1.9 Sales of aggregates (mt) 20.4 23.6 -13.6 -2.9 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3 7.4 9.3 -21.0 -1.3 Net Sales to external customers (CHFm) 4,879 5,576 -12.5 1.6 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 1,254 1,151 9.0 17.5

Europe 2019 2018 ±%LfL Sales of cement (mt) 35.4 33.9 4.3 4.3 Sales of aggregates (mt) 89.1 91.0 -2.0 -2.1 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3 14.6 14.3 1.7 1.6 Net Sales to external customers (CHFm) 5,836 5,692 2.5 6.4 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 1,170 1,079 8.4 12.6

Latin America 2019 2018 ±%LfL Sales of cement (mt) 18.7 18.9 -1.4 -1.4 Sales of aggregates (mt) 3.1 2.7 15.7 15.7 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3 3.8 4.2 -9.8 -9.8 Net Sales to external customers (CHFm) 1,973 2,126 -7.2 4.4 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 669 739 -9.4 -1.7

Middle East Africa 2019 2018 ±%LfL Sales of cement (mt) 26.8 26.9 -0.6 -0.6 Sales of aggregates (mt) 5.0 6.7 -25.2 -25.2 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3 2.8 3.1 -8.5 -8.5 Net Sales to external customers (CHFm) 2,189 2,306 -5.1 0.9 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 490 566 -13.3 -6.6

North America 2019 2018 ±%LfL Sales of cement (mt) 15.8 14.9 6.1 6.1 Sales of aggregates (mt) 84.8 81.3 4.2 3.7 Sales of ready-mix concrete (m m3 7.6 7.2 6.7 0.1 Net Sales to external customers (CHFm) 4,755 4,366 8.9 5.7 Recurring EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) (CHFm) 1,192 1,113 7.1 4.4

RECONCILIATION TO GROUP ACCOUNTS

Reconciling measures of profit and loss to the consolidated statement of income of LafargeHolcim

Million CHF 9M 2019 9M 2018 Recurring EBITDA* 4,863 4,351 Depreciation and amortization and impairment of operating assets** (1,824) (1,668) Restructuring, litigation, implementation and other non-recurring costs (101) (354) Operating profit 2,938 2,329

Including CHF 320 million of IFRS 16 lease impact in 2019

** Including CHF (286) million of IFRS 16 lease impact in 2019

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP definitions

Some non-GAAP measures are used in this release to help describe the performance of LafargeHolcim. A full set of these non-GAAP definitions can be found on our website

Analyst presentation

The analyst presentation of the third quarter trading update is available on our website at www.lafargeholcim.com

