The increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear is one of the major reasons for the 3D-printed footwear market growth. Vendors operating in the market follow various strategies to increase their sales. One such strategy is offering customized and personalized models of 3D-printed footwear. Some students from various universities are also focusing on developing customizable 3D-printed shoes. For instance, in April 2017, design students from the Academy of Fine Arts, Warsaw, Poland, designed customizable 3D-printed shoes, which were made of eco-friendly materials. Therefore, the rising demand for customized 3D-printed footwear will increase the sale of such models and drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, innovations in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

3D-Printed Footwear Market: Innovations in 3D Printing

Many footwear vendors are collaborating with 3D printing technology providers to develop footwear. 3D printing technology helps vendors reduce the time required from the conceptualizing of a new design to its reaching store shelves, by one-third. Hence, such benefits offered by 3D printing technology in the footwear market have encouraged vendors to develop updated versions of footwear products. In April 2019, Stratasys Ltd. (Stratasys) announced the launch of its F120 3D printer. The new 3D printer is equipped with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. It ensures high levels of reliability and repeatability. Such innovations in 3D printing technology will encourage vendors to integrate advanced technologies, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the innovations in 3D printing, growing focus on manufacturing 3D-printed footwear using patented technologies and the increasing demand for 3-D printed insoles among diabetic patients are two other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

3D-Printed Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the 3D-printed footwear market by end-user (men and women) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America respectively. The growth of the 3-D printed footwear market share in North America is due to an increase in the number of local and global vendors operating in the market in the region.

