DNO ASA: DNO Shares Traded Ex-Dividend

Oslo, 25 October 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend effective 25 October 2019.



A dividend payment of NOK 0.20 per share will be made on or about 4 November 2019 to all shareholders of record as of 28 October 2019.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

