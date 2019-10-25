Press Release

October 25, 2019

Signify reports third quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion, operational profitability of 11.0% and free cash flow of EUR 45 million

Third quarter 20191

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 50 million in Q2 19 to 53 million in Q3 19

CSG growing profit engines +1.0%; CSG total Signify -5.0%

LED-based comparable sales grew by 2.6% to 78% of sales (Q3 18: 70%)

Adj. indirect costs down EUR 22 million on a currency comparable basis, a reduction of 4.7%

Adj. EBITA margin reduced by 100 bps to 11.0%, due to a very high comparison base in BG Lamps and currency impact of -30 bps

Adj. EBITA margin of the growing profit engines increased by 80 bps with each of the three BGs improving

Net income of EUR 74 million (Q3 18: EUR 93 million), reflecting lower operational profitability and higher restructuring costs

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 45 million (Q3 18: EUR 64 million) reflecting phasing of payables and receivables as previously indicated at the end of Q2



Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's 2019 third quarter results. "We are pleased with the comparable sales growth and improved operational profitability of our growing profit engines in the third quarter, against the backdrop of ongoing economic headwinds across the world. In the first nine months, we delivered a solid improvement in operational profitability, net income and free cash flow," said CEO Eric Rondolat. "While market conditions continue to deteriorate, we remain confident that we will be able to improve our profitability for 2019, albeit somewhat less than we previously anticipated."

Outlook

Although sales in the second half of the year are impacted by continuing deteriorating market conditions, Signify remains confident that it will be able to improve its Adjusted EBITA margin for 2019, albeit somewhat less than previously anticipated. Signify now expects the Adjusted EBITA margin to be in the range of 10.3% to 10.6%.

The comparable sales growth of the growing profit engines (LED, Professional and Home combined) for 2019 is expected to be flat. The comparable sales growth of BG Lamps for 2019 is expected to decline at a pace which is towards the higher end of the previously indicated range of -24% to -21%.

The company confirms that its free cash flow, excluding the positive impact from IFRS 16, is expected to be above 5% of sales.



Financial review



Third quarter Nine months 2018 2019 change in € million, except percentages 2018 2019 change -5.0% Comparable sales growth -4.8% 1.4% Effects of currency movements 1.4% 0.3% Consolidation and other changes 0.5% 1,594 1,542 -3.3% Sales 4,633 4,497 -2.9% 623 585 -6.1% Adjusted gross margin 1,786 1,699 -4.9% 39.1% 37.9% Adj. gross margin (as % of sales) 38.5% 37.8% -388 -377 Adj. SG&A expenses -1,210 -1,155 -70 -65 Adj. R&D expenses -223 -201 -458 -442 3.4% Adj. indirect costs -1,434 -1,356 5.4% 28.7% 28.7% Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales) 30.9% 30.2% 191 169 -11.3% Adjusted EBITA 426 416 -2.2% 12.0% 11.0% Adjusted EBITA margin 9.2% 9.3% -24 -31 Adjusted items -119 -80 167 138 -17.2% EBITA 307 336 9.6% 143 114 -20.6% Income from operations (EBIT) 237 263 11.0% -12 -11 Net financial income/expense -34 -32 -37 -28 Income tax expense -59 -63 93 74 -20.1% Net income 142 169 18.6% 64 45 Free cash flow 27 220 0.71 0.58 Basic EPS (€) 1.08 1.34 29,646 27,337 Employees (FTE) 29,646 27,337



Third quarter

Sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million. Adjusted for 1.4% positive currency effects and 0.3% consolidation and other changes, comparable sales decreased by 5.0%. LED-based sales increased by 2.6% and now account for 78% of total sales. The adjusted gross margin declined by 120 bps to 37.9%, mainly due to lower sales volumes in Lamps following a very high comparison base. Adjusted indirect costs decreased by EUR 16 million as a result of ongoing cost reduction initiatives. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 169 million compared with EUR 191 million in the same period last year. While each of the growing profit engines improved its Adjusted EBITA margin in the quarter, the company's overall Adjusted EBITA margin decreased by 100 bps to 11.0% due to the very high comparison base in Lamps. Total restructuring costs were EUR 24 million, acquisition-related charges EUR 1 million and incidental items EUR 6 million. Net income decreased from EUR 93 million last year to EUR 74 million in Q3 19, mainly due to lower operational profitability and higher restructuring costs. Free cash flow, which included a positive impact of EUR 18 million related to IFRS 16, amounted to EUR 45 million and included a negative effect from the phasing of payables and receivables of around EUR 60 million, as previously indicated at the end of Q2, and a contribution to the US pension fund of EUR 18 million (Q3 18: EUR 26 million).

¹This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.



