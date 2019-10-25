Vistin Pharma ASA: Third quarter 2019 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 25 October 2019

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) today announces the financial results for the third quarter of 2019, with an increase in revenue of 31%, and an unrealised gain on oil derivatives of NOK 66.7 million.

The revenues for the third quarter 2019 ended at NOK 67.9 million (Q3 2018: NOK 51.7 million).

The net profit ended at NOK 59.6 million (-3.2) in the third quarter 2019, which included an unrealised financial gain on oil derivatives of NOK 66.7 million (-2.4) for the period.

Vistin Pharma had cash of NOK 305.2 million (330.6) as of 30 September 2019.

The third quarter conference call, which will be held today, 25 October, at 8.30am (CEST), will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 2342868

International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway, Oslo................. 23960264

United States, New York. 16315107495

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zn4zsxjp



The conference call will be held in Norwegian.

Please find the report for the third quarter 2019 enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Kjell-Erik Nordby

CEO

+47 91 36 42 80

kjell-erik.nordby@vistin.com

Gunnar Manum

CFO

+47 95 17 91 90

gunnar.manum@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

Attachments