Fudan-Si Yuan Global Leader Forum 2019 focuses on "Technology Innovation, Synergetic Win-win"

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Fudan-Si Yuan Global Leader Forum was successfully held at School of Management, Fudan University on October 19, 2019.

Themed Technology Innovation, Synergetic Win-win, the forum brought together political, business and academic leaders from around the globe to discuss how the world can develop and grow through cooperation in the new era. Keynote speeches were given by distinguished guests including Mr. Vincent H. S. LO, Chairman of Shui On Group, Shui On Land Limited, and SOCAM Development Limited, Mr. Chia-wei Woo, Founding President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and President Emeritus & University Professor Emeritus of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Mr. Jian Wang, President of BGI, and Honorary President of BGI Research, and Mr. Gary Rieschel, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners. Dean Xiongwen LU of FDSM presided over the forum.

Mr. Lu emphasized in his speech that China has made globally recognized contributions to the alleviation of poverty worldwide, while the country's economic transformation will become a stabilizer and propeller in the next stage of the world's economic development. Business and technology innovation enable China to gain long-term competitiveness while further promoting the integration and sustainable development of the global economy.

Mr. Vincent H. S. LO was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 1998, appointed Justice of the Peace in 1999 and awarded Hong Kong's Great Bauhinia Medal in 2017. He has long been passionate and supportive to the cause of higher education. He was Chairman of the 1st Council of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and is now the Honorary Court Chairman of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Lo has developed a deep relationship with the municipal government of Shanghai through the construction of several landmarks in the city. He also served as Chairman of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, where, with great vision, he committed the organization to promoting the Belt and Road initiative.

In his speech entitled "The Role of Entrepreneurs", Mr. Lo advised young entrepreneurs on how to start a new venture. In the start-up stage, entrepreneurs were advised to fully understand the market, objectively evaluate themselves and manage their cash flow. In the expansion stage, they need to find a balance between expanding the scale while remaining true to the original mission and maintaining a good management structure. He emphasized that running one's business properly is an act that adds value to the business while understanding what the market needs is value creation. The role of entrepreneurs needs to shift from "value added" to "value creation".

Mr. Chia-wei Woo became President of San Francisco State University in 1983, the first Chinese-American to head a major university in the U.S., and the Founding President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1988. He has made outstanding contributions to the study of quantum many-body theory, statistical mechanics and surface physics. He is also an American Physical Society fellow, California Academy of Sciences honorary fellow and has received a number of honorary doctorates from many world-leading universities.

In his speech entitled "Liberal Arts Education: The Cornerstone of Scientific and Technological Innovation", Mr. Woo emphasized that technology innovation requires a suitable cultural environment, a broad knowledge and the ability to think independently. As a result, the root of innovation lies in education, especially in higher education. A liberal arts education, which is meant to expand knowledge, serves as the basis and carrier to enhance the quality of undergraduate study and to improve talents qualities. He hopes that young people can be more curious and be skilled at rational discussion, as well as develop the ability to think independently and make accurate judgments.

BGI, founded by Mr. Jian Wang, has become a global pioneer in the gene field by establishing a world-class foundation in life science and omics technology and an applied research system.

In his speech entitled "World-class Business=World-class Science: Venture Capital or Venture Science/Tech?", Mr. Wang said that life science and gene technology would usher in a new era following the industrial age, becoming the driving forces fulfilling human needs for life. Reading, writing and saving are the three steps to understand human genes, which is of great significance to future social development and the community of human destiny.

Mr. Gary Rieschel is the Founding Managing Partner and investment committee member of Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital institution in China. He is also a business strategist serving as a consultant for many companies and is on the board of many preeminent environmental organizations. He also serves as member of the U.S. Olympic Foundation and is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations. As a result, he has a deep understanding of politics, economy, sports and environmental protection.

In his speech entitled "Identify potential early. Partner aggressively. Think globally.", Mr. Rieschel said that the Chinese market has attracted the attention of international investors, with a rapid growth seen in the healthcare and TMT (technology, media, telecommunications) industries. Chinese technology vendors have gained significant market share in key market segments, but still need to obtain a bigger share across the global industrial value chain. He emphasized that opportunities and challenges coexist in the future growth of China's and the US's IT sectors. The development of e-commerce, consumer services, urbanization and the AI sector requires a high level of talents, and there is still a long way to go in terms of creating more jobs and further optimizing the industry's structure.

The four speakers received warm applause for their wise opinions. Founded in 2014, the Fudan-Si Yuan Global Leader Forum brings together leaders from around the world to share insights with all walks of life, learn the current status of the business world, interpret future development trends, and generate thought leadership with far-reaching social influence.