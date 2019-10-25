Technavio has been monitoring the global inspection robots market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 19% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024006120/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global inspection robots market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 160-page report with TOC on "Inspection Robots Market Analysis Report by Type (ROVs and autonomous robots), End-Users (oil and gas, petrochemicals, food and beverages, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection. In addition, advances in mobile robots are anticipated to boost the growth of the inspection robots market.

Inspection robots offer a high level of quality assurance and quality control compared to manual inspection. They help improve productivity by reducing the number of defects and errors. Robotic inspection also helps streamline processes and eliminate repetitive tasks without compromising on accuracy. Inspection robots ensure safety of the working environment as they can be employed in hazardous and unstable conditions that are not safe for humans. Many such advantages offered by inspection robots have increased their adoption among end-users.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Inspection Robots Companies:

Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corp. owns and operates its business through the Machine Vision Technology segment. The company offers a range of vision products, from standalone vision systems to 3D vision software (for use in vision-guided robotics).

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Eddyfi NDT Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Silverwing, Eddyfi, Teletest, TSC, M2M, and Inuktun. The company offers MaggHD, a miniature magnetic crawler that offers a unique solution for high-definition remote visual inspection across a broad range of applications.

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as AFB International, Ensign-Bickford Aerospace Defense Company, EnviroLogix, Honeybee Robotics, and TiNi Aerospace. The company offers Pipe inspection robots that can navigate into the annular space between the pipeline and casing and provides real-time images of the pipe for pre-excavation inspection, or as an alternative to excavation.

FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. owns and operates the business across segments such as 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers Non-contact 3D scanning robot, a non-contact 3D scanning robot that can digitize features such as flush and gap that are difficult to inspect with contact methods.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. owns and operates its business across segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. TurboRotoScan S and DIRIS are some of the popular products offered by the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Inspection Robots Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

ROVs

Autonomous robots

Inspection Robots End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Oil and gas

Petrochemicals

Food and beverages

Others

Inspection Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024006120/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/