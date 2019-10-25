Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V.: Third Quarter 2019 Results 25-Oct-2019 / 07:23 CET/CEST KPN is pleased to announce its Q3 2019 Results. KPN's Q3 2019 Results conference call will be held today at 13:00 CEST. Program 12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees 13:00 CEST: Conference call Webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com [1] Kind regards, KPN Investor Relations For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 896813 25-Oct-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d47c52c2f3afbc1283bf3ba4277192ff&application_id=896813&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

