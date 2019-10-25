Aspo Oyj: Mikko Pasanen appointed Managing Director of Telko Ltd, part of Aspo Group



ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

October 25, 2019 at 09:00



Mikko Pasanen appointed Managing Director of Telko Ltd, part of Aspo Group



Mikko Pasanen (b. 1973), M.Sc. in Economics, has been appointed Managing Director of Telko Ltd and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Aspo Group, effective October 28, 2019.

Pasanen joins Telko having last been the CEO of Onninen and Senior Vice President, B2B, in Kesko's Building and Technical Trade Division. During his long Kesko career, Pasanen has held numerous leadership positions including the Country Director for Russia. He has international experience also from Outokumpu group.

"Telko has developed into a leading distributor of chemicals and plastics in Northern Europe and in the Eastern markets. Increasing the share of new services, value-added products and recycled raw materials is essential for the execution of Telko's strategy and improving the company's profitability. Mikko's long career in B-to-B and his strong experience of the Eastern markets make him a great fit for Telko's next development stage. We warmly welcome Mikko to Aspo Group", said Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of Telko Ltd.