Outotec Oyj: Outotec's interim report January-September 2019

Outotec's interim report January-September 2019

Strong growth in order intake and service sales, significant improvement in profitability

"The market for minerals and metals processing technologies continued to be positive during the reporting period. Our order intake increased by 26% from last year in the reporting period and by 69% in the third quarter. In the second and third quarter, we booked two large greenfield orders related to both minerals processing and metals refining. Brownfield investments remained at the previous year's level. Our service business continued to develop well during the reporting period with order intake increasing 15% from last year and 20% during third quarter.

Sales were slightly lower for the reporting period and for the third quarter remained on previous year's level, primarily due to lower order intake in the second half of 2018. I am pleased with the 27% growth in service sales during the reporting period and the 26% increase during third quarter showing that our efforts to further develop our service business are bringing good results. Profitability improved both in absolute and relative terms during the comparison period, due to higher share of services, sales mix and improved project execution. The profitability of the Metals, Energy & Water segment improved due to better project execution but is still unsatisfactory. All our must-win battle programs are developing as planned and contributing to our improved performance and competitiveness.

Our R&D activities continued to produce innovative solutions for customer needs. For example, we expanded our grinding portfolio with a new range of mills and a new polymer bearing system. Both products meet the need to improve availability even in the most challenging grinding operations as well as to shorten delivery times and lower the manufacturing costs.

Negotiations concerning the ilmenite smelter project are ongoing, in cooperation with the customer. We remain confident that the EUR 110 million provision made in the last quarter of 2018 is adequate.



Steps have also been taken for the planned combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals, announced on July 4. We received approval for the demerger prospectus for the EGM and credit ratings for the future Metso Outotec. Anti-trust filings and integration planning are on-going. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

We remain positive about the current market outlook for mining and metals and reiterate our guidance for 2019," concludes President & CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

Summary of key figures



Q3 Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q4 EUR million 2019 2018 %1 %2 2019 2018 %1 %2 2018 Order intake 457.5 271.5 69 68 1,203.2 952.4 26 26 1,251.3 Service order intake 141.5 118.1 20 18 464.5 403.2 15 16 532.5 Order backlog at end of period 1,231.9 1,007.2 22 - 1,231.9 1,007.2 22 - 946.6 Sales 322.3 320.2 1 -0 903.7 938.5 -4 -4 1,276.5 Service sales 153.1 121.2 26 26 422.1 333.4 27 27 496.6 Gross margin, % 27.1 23.0 26.6 22.5 15.4 Adjusted EBITA3 28.2 23.7 67.8 48.8 -23.9 Adjusted EBITA3, % 8.8 7.4 7.5 5.2 -1.9 Adjusted EBIT4 23.2 18.5 52.4 33.1 -46.2 Adjusted EBIT4 , % 7.2 5.8 5.8 3.5 -3.6 EBIT 23.7 16.0 47.8 18.4 -66.1 EBIT, % 7.4 5.0 5.3 2.0 -5.2 Net cash from operating activities 28.0 43.8 58.3 88.0 70.4 Earnings per share, EUR 0.07 0.04 0.12 0.00 -0.42

Financial guidance for 2019 reiterated

Based on the current market outlook, we expect sales to increase, and adjusted EBIT* to increase significantly from the 2018 adjusted EBIT (EUR 63.8 million), excluding provision for the ilmenite smelter project.

This text is a summary of Outotec's January-September interim report 2019. The full report is available as an attachment to this report.

