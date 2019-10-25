Nordea Bank AB (publ): Correction to note in Q3 Financial Report 2019 issued on 24 October 2019

Nordea Bank Abp - Interim report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following correction in the Q3 Financial Report 2019 has been made. The last paragraph of note 12 on page 49 has been corrected to read as follows: "The Danish tax authorities have raised a claim for damages against Nordea of approximately 900 mDKK relating to Nordea's assistance to a foreign bank in connection with the said bank's reclaim of dividend tax on behalf of one of its customers. It is our assessment that Nordea is not liable and Nordea disputes the claim."

The corrected Q3 Financial Report 2019 is attached and updated on our website.

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23.30 CET on 24 October 2019.

