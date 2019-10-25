

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported Friday that its third-quarter net profit soared to 314 million euros from last year's 94 million euros.



The latest quarter results were benefited by 171 million euros book profit from the sale of NLDC and an incidental 20 million euros release of revenue related provisions in Wholesale. Excluding incidentals, net profit would have increased 32 percent from last year.



Operating profit or EBIT more than doubled to 429 million euros from last year's 202 million euros. EBITDA grew 37 percent to 808 million euros from 588 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA after leases was 599 million euros, up 2.9 percent from 582 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.6 percent, up from 41.6 percent last year.



For the quarter, adjusted revenues declined 1.8 percent to 1.372 billion euros from prior year's 1.398 billion euros.



The company noted that growth in bundled services in Consumer, security and workspace services and Professional Services in Business, and Wholesale were offset by a decline in legacy services, continued pressure in mobile and lower hardware revenues.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA after leases to be slightly growing compared with 2018.



Further, KPN said it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 12.5 euro cents in respect of 2019.



