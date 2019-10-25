

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Friday as investors ponder over earnings, slowing global growth and uncertainties such as U.S.-China trade tensions and Britain's unruly process toward leaving the European Union.



After ECB President Mario Draghi defended the use of negative interest rates in monetary policy during his final press conference in Frankfurt, investors now await directional cues from the Fed and BoJ meetings next week.



Meanwhile, ahead of fresh U.S.-China trade negotiations and a key leadership meeting in Beijing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence adopted a hard line in a speech Thursday laying out President Donald Trump's China policies and reiterating U.S. support for protesters in Hong Kong.



He accused companies, including Nike and the NBA, of being too willing to ignore Chinese pressure and censorship and repression in pursuit of profits.



On the Brexit front, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would ask Parliament to vote Monday on a motion calling a national election for Dec. 12.



Asian markets remain broadly lower after Amazon revealed its first drop in profits in more than two years.



However, Intel reported stronger third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. Visa beat profit expectations and projected a positive impact from acquisitions.



The British pound slipped against the U.S. dollar and gold hovered near two-week highs on the back of weak U.S. economic data released overnight while oil prices dropped after three straight days of gains.



Germany's market research group GfK is scheduled to release consumer sentiment data later in the session. The forward-looking confidence index is forecast to fall to 9.8 in November from 9.9 in October.



Germany's Ifo publishes monthly business sentiment survey results, with economists expecting the confidence index to drop marginally to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September.



Across the Atlantic, a revised reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in October may attract some attention.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after the release of disappointing durable-goods orders and housing data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.1 percent on the back of a decline in 3M Co shares while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent after strong results from Microsoft Corp and Paypal Holdings. The S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.



European markets rose on Thursday as earnings remained in focus and investors awaited the European Union decision on Brexit extension.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX Index and France's CAC 40 index both rose around 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.9 percent.



