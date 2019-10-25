Envoy Digital Becomes Part of the KPS Family

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Group, the leading global digital transformation consultancy, has announced that Envoy Digital, the UK's most trusted ecommerce agency which joined the KPS Group in February 2018, has formally rebranded to KPS.

The strategic alliance, which brings Envoy Digital formally into the KPS Group, will allow the ecommerce agency to deliver even greater consultancy and systems integration capabilities across the entire spectrum of SAP Customer Experience products, benefiting its existing and prospective clients whilst also supporting KPS Group's global expansion plans for Europe and the United States.

Envoy Digital brings to KPS a wealth of experience in delivering commerce best practice among key B2C sectors, including retail, grocery and fashion, as well as B2B. Since becoming part of the KPS Group, Envoy has extended its client list, winning business with: Computacenter, Brakes, Saint Gobain, LGC Standards and Elverys.

With 1,200 consultants in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Denmark, and 100 consultants in the UK, KPS Group now has global reach and best-in-breed capabilities to consult, lead and implement across all of a retailer's customer touch points, including: marketing, CRM, identity management, as well as Envoy Digital's core experience in omnichannel commerce.

Frank Lochbaum, Managing Partner at KPS, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Envoy Digital formally into the KPS Group with the rebrand. Whilst we have been working closely together with much success under the Envoy Digital and KPS brands, this move to bring us together unites our visions to deliver the global capabilities to meet the needs of global businesses. KPS Group is Europe's leading transformation partner for companies wanting to radically realign their business to make it customer-centric and implement innovative digital processes within a very short time. We are also the market leader in retail, supporting retailers, from strategy consulting and sector-specific process chains right through to implementing cutting-edge technologies - all from a single source."

Branwell Moffat, UK Director of Commerce Consulting at KPS, said: "We are very much looking forward to the future of this exciting prospect. As a combined business, we will be broadening our portfolio, with strong teamwork, resources and shared experience across the KPS family network. This will leapfrog our combined global capabilities whilst enabling us to continue to provide the high-quality service and expertise that our clients are used to."

For more information about KPS, visit - uk.kps.com

Notes to editors

About KPS

KPS (previously Envoy Digital) is an e-commerce specialist and one of the most trusted agencies in the UK.

It is a leading SAP Commerce (Hybris) consulting and implementation partner, with over two decades of experience.

Working with high profile brands across B2B and B2C sectors including retail, pharmaceutical, sports and manufacturing, KPS leads its customers to success in the digital era, through driving best practice, digital transformation, and great customer experience across each channel.

KPS's end goal for all their customers is simple - delivering growth and maximum return on investment.