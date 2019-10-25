Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's January - September 2019 Interim Report and invitation to news conference

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 25 OCTOBER 2019 AT 10.00 EEST

Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's January - September 2019 Interim Report and invitation to news conference

Asiakastieto Group Plc will publish its 1.1. - 30.9.2019 Interim Report on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 11.00 a.m. EET. The Interim Report will be available on Asiakastieto's investor website https://investors.asiakastieto.fi/after publication.

News Conference

Asiakastieto Group will hold a news conference for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska will present the performance and events of the third quarter.

Date and time: Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 2.00 p.m. EET

Place: Asiakastieto Group Plc, Rantatie Business Park, Tutka & Plotteri Meeting Room, Main entrance: Verkkosaarenkatu 5, 00580 Helsinki

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2019_1107_q3/

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105

United States, LA: +1 323-794-2093

The conference ID code: 8837790

The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.45 p.m. EET and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

To attend the news conference please contact Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila either via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fior by phone at +358 10 270 7506.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.