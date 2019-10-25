Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Interim dividend 25-Oct-2019 / 08:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Interim dividend for 2019 On 20 August 2019, Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced, in conjunction with its interim results, a proposed interim dividend for 2019 of 19.9 USD cents per ordinary share (16.4 GBP pence per ordinary share). The interim dividend is to be paid on 29 November 2019 to shareholders on the register on 1 November 2019. The dividend will be payable in cash in Sterling to holders of ordinary shares. For further information, please contact: For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 24969 EQS News ID: 896841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 25, 2019 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)