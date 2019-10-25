

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices decreased at a faster pace for the second straight month in September, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 3.3 percent year-on-year after a 2.6 percent slump in August. In July, prices decreased 0.7 percent. Producer prices have been falling since June.



Producer prices for the energy industry fell 10 percent, driven by a decline in the prices of product, transport and electricity distribution, the agency said.



Intermediate goods prices decreased 1 percent, while prices in the production of non-durable consumer goods climbed 0.7 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 0.1 percent annually in September.



Month-on-month, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September.



