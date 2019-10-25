

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment remained unchanged in October, monthly survey data from Ifo Institute showed on Friday.



The business climate index held steady at 94.6 in October. The reading was expected to drop to 94.5.



The current conditions index fell to 97.8. The score was forecast to decline to 98.0 from September's initially estimated 98.5.



On the other hand, the expectations indicator improved to 91.5 in October. This was also above the forecast of 91.0.



Ifo President Clemens Fuest said the German economy is stabilising.



