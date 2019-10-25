AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, October 25
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
("AECI")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:
|Name:
|Edwin Ludick
|Position and company:
|Director of AECI Mining Solutions Limited,
a major subsidiary of AECI
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares
|Date of transaction:
|24 October 2019
|Number of securities:
|8 000
|Price per security:
|R96,00
|Total value of transaction:
|R768 000,00
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI
Woodmead, Sandton
25 October 2019
Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)