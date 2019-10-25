AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company: Director of AECI Mining Solutions Limited,

a major subsidiary of AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares Date of transaction: 24 October 2019 Number of securities: 8 000 Price per security: R96,00 Total value of transaction: R768 000,00 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI

Woodmead, Sandton

25 October 2019

