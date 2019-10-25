Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
25.10.19
08:01 Uhr
5,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
25.10.2019 | 11:01
(79 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 25

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and company:Director of AECI Mining Solutions Limited,
a major subsidiary of AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares
Date of transaction:24 October 2019
Number of securities:8 000
Price per security:R96,00
Total value of transaction:R768 000,00
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI

Woodmead, Sandton

25 October 2019

Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire