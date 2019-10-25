Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Final Exercise Date - Subscription Shares

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")

Reminder of Subscription Share Rights and the Final Annual Exercise Date

25 October 2019

This announcement is being published as a reminder only and is not to be read as a recommendation.

On 2 December 2016, the Company undertook a bonus issue of one Subscription Share for every five Ordinary Shares held. The exercise price at which each Subscription Share may be converted to an Ordinary Share was set at 370.75 pence in year 1 (the published Net Asset Value of 366.88 pence plus a premium of 1%, rounded to the nearest quarter penny), 381.75 pence for year 2 (a premium of 4%, rounded to the nearest quarter penny) and 392.75 pence for year 3 (a premium of 7%, rounded to the nearest quarter penny) after which the exercise rights will expire.

Each Subscription Share confers the right, but not the obligation, to subscribe for one Ordinary Share, in the 25 Business Days preceding the last business day in November 2019.

The period to receive instructions will run from 5 November to 29 November 2019 for the third and final Annual Exercise Date, 29 November 2019. The Ordinary Shares arising on exercise will be allotted within ten Business Days of the Final Annual Exercise Date.

In the event that Subscription Shares remain unexercised following 29 November 2019, a Trustee will be appointed in accordance with the Prospectus published on 26 October 2016.

If the Trustee determines that there would be net proceeds (having taken account of the Exercise Price payable to the Company and all costs and expenses of exercise from the sale of Ordinary Shares arising on the exercise of the Subscription Rights), then the Trustee will exercise all such unexercised Subscription Rights. The Trustee will distribute the net proceeds of any such sale (after deduction of the costs and expenses) to holders of unexercised Subscription Rights by no later than 13 December 2019, save that, in accordance with the Articles of Association, aggregate entitlements per holder of less than £5.00 shall be retained for the benefit of the Company.

Capitalised terms shall have the meanings set out in the Prospectus unless otherwise defined.

