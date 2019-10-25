Today, on October 25, Adma Förvaltnings AB, a company wholly-owned by Greg Dingizian, published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Safeture AB. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Safeture AB (SFTR, ISIN code SE0006117297, order book ID 103191), will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB