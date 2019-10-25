Silmäasema Oyj: Publishing of Silmäasema's Interim Report 1-9/2019 and invitation to a briefing

Publishing of Silmäasema's Interim Report 1-9/2019 and invitation to a briefing
Silmäasema Oyj
Press Release
25 October 2019 at 12:00 EEST
Silmäasema Oyj will publish its Interim Report 1-9/2019 on Friday 8 November 2019 approximately at 8:00 a.m. EET. The Interim Report and related presentation material will be available on company's website https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentationsafter publishing.
Audiocast and conference call for analysts and media
A briefing for analysts and the media will be arranged on Friday 8 November 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EET through a live audiocast combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Jussi Salminen and CFO Sari Nordblad.
Follow the live audiocast at https://silmaasema.videosync.fi/2019-q3-results
Conference call numbers:
|Finland
|+358 981 710 310
|UK
|+44 333 300 08 04
|USA
|+1 855 857 06 86
|Sweden
|+46 856 642 651
The participants joining the conference call will be asked to provide the following PIN code: 98607462#.
Recording of the audiocast and conference call as well as Finnish audiocast presentations will be later available on the company's website.
Additional information
Niina Streng, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195
SILMÄASEMA OYJ
Communications
Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as nine stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group's net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.