

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the final investigation report of Lion Air Flight 610 by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, Boeing Co. (BA) said Friday that it is addressing the Committee's safety recommendations, and taking actions to enhance the safety of the 737 MAX to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in the accident from ever happening again.



The Indonesian investigators reportedly found that faults by Boeing, Lion Air and the pilots led to the crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max in October 2018, which killed 189 people.



All Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration from March 13 following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed totally 346 people.



The investigation report reportedly found that 31 pages were missing from the plane's maintenance log. It also said the aircraft should have been grounded after an earlier fault, and that one of the pilots was unfamiliar with procedures.



The report suggested that a crucial sensor, which had been bought from a repair shop in Florida, had not been properly tested.



Meanwhile, Boeing said that recently it has redesigned the way Angle of Attack or AoA sensors work with a feature of the flight control software known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS. MCAS will compare information from both AoA sensors before activating, adding a new layer of protection.



In addition, MCAS will now only turn on if both AoA sensors agree, will only activate once in response to erroneous AOA, and will always be subject to a maximum limit that can be overridden with the control column.



These software changes will prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in this accident from ever happening again.



In addition, Boeing is updating crew manuals and pilot training, designed to ensure every pilot has all of the information they need to fly the 737 MAX safely.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX