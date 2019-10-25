

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Friday amid Brexit woes as investors awaited the European Union's decision on how long to delay the U.K.'s departure.



Investors also fretted over trade wars after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence accused China of curtailing 'rights and liberties' in Hong Kong and blasted U.S. company Nike and the National Basketball Association for falling into line with Beijing in a disagreement over free speech.



The benchmark DAX was down 28 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,844 after climbing 0.6 percent on Thursday.



GEA Group rose 0.6 percent after raising its FY revenue outlook.



MTU Aero Engines fell 2.4 percent despite the company reporting a rise in Q3 net income and confirming its 2019 forecast.



Internet services company United Internet slumped 20 percent after cutting its EBITDA forecast for the current fiscal year 2019.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to weaken to a three-year low in November, survey data from the market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 9.6 in November from revised 9.8 in October. The expected score was 9.8.



Besides global economic downturn, trade conflicts and Brexit chaos, job losses especially in the automobile industry and financial market weighed on sentiment.



Separately, German business sentiment remained unchanged in October, monthly survey data from Ifo Institute showed. The business climate index held steady at 94.6 in October. The reading was expected to drop to 94.5.



