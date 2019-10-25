China will build the huge solar park at its own cost for its energy-hungry neighbor in exchange for access to rare earths. The project was announced by the Association of China Rare Earth Industry.The Chinese government is planning to build a $2.5 billion solar plant near Pyongyang, in North Korea, according to the Association of China Rare Earth Industry. In an announcement published on its website yesterday, the Chinese trade body said the huge solar park is expected to have an installed capacity of 2.5 GW and will help address electricity shortages in North Korea. In exchange for the project, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...