Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2019 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 259.8555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3348930 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 25009 EQS News ID: 897003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 25, 2019 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)